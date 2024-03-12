New Trump-backed Republican party leadership pushes out officials: Report

The recently elected leadership of the Republican National Committee (RNC), backed by former President Donald Trump, has begun the process of pushing out 60 officials at the organization, according to a source familiar with the situation.

RNC members voted last week to appoint North Carolina Republican Party head Michael Whatley and Lara Trump, Trump's daughter-in-law, as chair and co-chair of the organization that will play a key role in marshaling voters and funds for the Nov 5 general elections.

The 60 positions are being eliminated to ensure the RNC and Trump's campaign are streamlined and to avoid duplication, according to the source.