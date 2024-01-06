New York attorney general seeks $370 million from Trump after civil fraud trial

The New York attorney general Friday asked the judge who had overseen the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump to penalise the former president about $370 million, saying the trial had demonstrated that he had gained that amount through unlawful conduct.
The sum was well over the $250 million that the attorney general, Letitia James, had estimated in the fall of 2022, when she sued Trump, accusing him of inflating his net worth to obtain favorable treatment from banks and insurers.
The trial began in October, and proceedings ended last month, but Trump’s fate is not yet settled. The attorney general’s penalty request came in a post-trial brief filed Friday. Trump’s lawyers, in one of their own filings, wrote that “the attorney general has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief,” including any financial penalty.
In a statement, a lawyer for Trump, Christopher M Kise, called the amount “unconscionable, unsupported by the evidence, untethered from reality and unconstitutionally excessive.”
A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said that “every single member of the New York business community, no matter the sector, should be gravely concerned with this gross overreach and brazen attempt by the attorney general to exert limitless power where no private or public harm has ever been established.”
Next week, the lawyers in the case will make closing arguments in front of the trial judge, Arthur F Engoron. Trump is expected to attend the proceedings. The nature of James’ lawsuit meant that there was no jury; Engoron has said he will try to issue a ruling by the end of this month.
Along with the steep financial penalty, James, a Democrat, is asking that Trump, a Republican, be barred from participating in New York’s real estate industry and from running any company in the state.
Engoron, also a Democrat, has in the past been persuaded by James’ arguments. Before the trial began, he ruled in her favor, finding that Trump had committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets, and thus, his net worth. The bulk of the trial concerned whether the former president’s conduct had violated other New York laws, as well as the potential consequences for his wrongdoing.