New York attorney general seeks $370 million from Trump after civil fraud trial

The New York attorney general Friday asked the judge who had overseen the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump to penalise the former president about $370 million, saying the trial had demonstrated that he had gained that amount through unlawful conduct.

The sum was well over the $250 million that the attorney general, Letitia James, had estimated in the fall of 2022, when she sued Trump, accusing him of inflating his net worth to obtain favorable treatment from banks and insurers.

The trial began in October, and proceedings ended last month, but Trump’s fate is not yet settled. The attorney general’s penalty request came in a post-trial brief filed Friday. Trump’s lawyers, in one of their own filings, wrote that “the attorney general has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief,” including any financial penalty.

In a statement, a lawyer for Trump, Christopher M Kise, called the amount “unconscionable, unsupported by the evidence, untethered from reality and unconstitutionally excessive.”