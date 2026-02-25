Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

New York calls for $13.5 billion tariff refund from Trump administration

The ‌White House dismissed the calls by the governors, saying they spent decades talking about issues that Trump was able to address.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 23:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 23:53 IST
World newsNew YorkDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us