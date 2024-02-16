New York judge set to rule in Donald Trump's $370 million civil fraud case

In addition to monetary penalties, James is seeking to permanently ban Trump from New York's real estate industry and sharply limit his ability to do business in the state. She is also seeking five-year industry bans for Trump's two adult sons, Don Jr. And Eric, who are also defendants in the case.

Engoron ruled in September that Trump had engaged in fraud and ordered his business empire be partially dissolved. The full implications of that order are still unclear, and Trump is appealing.

The ruling expected Friday comes after a contentious three-month trial in Manhattan.

During defiant and meandering testimony in November, Trump conceded that some of his property values were inaccurate but insisted banks were obligated to do their own due diligence.

He used his occasional court appearances as impromptu campaign stops, delivering incendiary remarks to reporters and insisting his enemies are using the courts to prevent him from retaking the White House.