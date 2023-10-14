New York library book returned after 90 years, charged with late fee of $5

An library book overdue for almost 90 years was returned to a suburban New York library recently. But what’s surprising is the late fee that was incurred, which came to only $5 ( Rs 417.12 approximately)!
According to a report in the New York Post, the Larchmont Public Library in Westchester County issued a copy of Joseph Conrad's 1925 book Youth and Two Other Stories on October 11, 1933.
Virginia resident Joanie Morgan reached out to the library in July after discovering the book among her stepfather’s belongings and mailed the book by September end, Larchmont librarian Caroline Cunningham told the publication. She added that the man who borrowed the book, Jimmie Ellis, lived in the village with his first wife and two kids back then.
The library claims that it is most likely the longest check-out since its opening in 1926 as per its records.
“This was quite a surprise for us, for sure. At first, I thought, are you calling the right library because we actually get a lot of phone calls from Virginia because there’s a Larchmont library in Virginia,” Cunningham remarked about her conversation with Morgan.
“Jimmie, a writer and avid reader himself, no doubt encouraged his boys to read, they most likely borrowed books from Larchmont Public on a regular basis,” reads part of the letter sent by Morgan to the library.
The library said in a Facebook post that 20 cents are charged every day for books that are past due and that the maximum fine for late returns of books is $5.
“When a library book has not been returned after 30 days, it is considered ‘lost’ and the patron is billed for the initial price of the book. However, when the book is returned, it reverts to the maximum fine which is five dollars,” the post read.