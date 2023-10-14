New York library book returned after 90 years, charged with late fee of $5

An library book overdue for almost 90 years was returned to a suburban New York library recently. But what’s surprising is the late fee that was incurred, which came to only $5 ( Rs 417.12 approximately)!

According to a report in the New York Post, the Larchmont Public Library in Westchester County issued a copy of Joseph Conrad's 1925 book Youth and Two Other Stories on October 11, 1933.

Virginia resident Joanie Morgan reached out to the library in July after discovering the book among her stepfather’s belongings and mailed the book by September end, Larchmont librarian Caroline Cunningham told the publication. She added that the man who borrowed the book, Jimmie Ellis, lived in the village with his first wife and two kids back then.