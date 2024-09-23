New York police arrest Khalistani protester, thwarts group's plan to disrupt PM Modi's community event

New York Police have arrested a Khalistani protester and stopped a group from breaching a designated "Free Speech Zone" in Nassau County.

The police thwarted alleged attempts of the group trying to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's community event in New York.

After wrapping up a Quad Leader's meeting which was headed by US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, PM Modi was scheduled to visit New York to attend an Indian community event and also to address a key conclave at the United Nations.

The police removed the provocative propaganda from the vicinity of Nassau Veterans Memorial Colisum, along with banners which read "Target - enemy of America. Face of India's Hindu Terror" and had a sniper rifle scope with crosshairs locked on PM Modi's face directly.

The Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) propaganda which was placed on the road adjacent to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum was also removed by the Nassau County Police officials.