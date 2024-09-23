New York police arrest Khalistani protester, thwarts group's plan to disrupt PM Modi's community event

New York Police have arrested a Khalistani protester and stopped a group from breaching a designated "Free Speech Zone" in Nassau County.
The police thwarted alleged attempts of the group trying to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's community event in New York.
After wrapping up a Quad Leader's meeting which was headed by US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, PM Modi was scheduled to visit New York to attend an Indian community event and also to address a key conclave at the United Nations.
The police removed the provocative propaganda from the vicinity of Nassau Veterans Memorial Colisum, along with banners which read "Target - enemy of America. Face of India's Hindu Terror" and had a sniper rifle scope with crosshairs locked on PM Modi's face directly.
The Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) propaganda which was placed on the road adjacent to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum was also removed by the Nassau County Police officials.
According to a report by CNN-News18, sources have told the publication that these propagandas were set up against the government by the Khalistani groups and SFJ.
The sources also informed that there were 'only a handful of Sikhs' who are working for the Khalistanis.
According to the publication's report, the Khalistanis were also trying to influence the US government by making it look as if they are a minority who represent a strong voting bloc, the sources added.
The sources claimed that the US government 'is serious about India-US relations' adding, "They will not allow anything which will embarrass both governments. They gave full security to PM Modi."
PM Modi who is in US for a three-day visit attended an Indian community event at Long Island in New York on September 22 and will be addressing the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly on September 23.
The Prime Minister's other engagements include participating in a round table with CEOs of American firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.
Published 23 September 2024, 06:05 IST