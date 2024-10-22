New Zealand airport puts 3-minute time limit on hugs in drop-off area

<p>Airports are a place where people hugging each other is a common sight, whether it be as joyful hi's or tearful bye's. However, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand's</a> Dunedin airport wants you to hasten those moments.</p>.<p>According to a <a href="https://apnews.com/article/new-zealand-airport-goodbye-hugs-time-limit-d6176082ffb6ab66e8d2f05dd590b8aa" rel="nofollow">report</a> by the <em>Associated Press</em>, Dunedin Airport has put up a sign that says, "Max hug time three minutes,” adding that passengers should move to the parking lot for longer moments.</p>.<p>CEO Dan De Bono told <em>AP</em> that the cuddle cap was imposed in September on the redesigned passenger drop-off area. By doing so, they wanted to “keep things moving smoothly.”</p><p>Thre minutes are “plenty of time to pull up, say farewell to your loved ones and move on,” he said, adding “The time limit is really a nicer way of saying, you know, get on with it.”</p>.30 flights receive bomb threats on Monday; 3 IndiGo flights diverted to airports in Middle East.<p><em>AP</em> quoted him saying, “We were accused of breaching basic human rights and how dare we limit how long someone can have a hug for,” referring to reactions on social media while adding that many agreed with them.</p><p>The signs are supposedly alternative to the ones that impose a drop-off fee for drivers parked in the drop-off area. </p><p>While the rule has been posted around the drop-off area, it isn't strictly enforced. “We do not have hug police,” De Bono told <em>AP</em>.</p><p>Dunedin, an island in South New Zealand, has a population of 135,000 people. </p>