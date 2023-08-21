New Zealand launches probe into exploitation of workers from India & Bangladesh

The Indian High Commission in a tweet on Friday last week said, "As soon as we were informed regarding Indian workers in distress in Auckland, we reached out to support them. Food & Consular services provided to the workers. We are in touch with all concerned. We are committed to the welfare of the Indian community in NZ."

According to a report in The New Zealand Herald newspaper, the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme already has 164 active investigations after complaints of worker exploitation and breaches.