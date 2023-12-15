New Zealand makes nearly $70m from Women's World Cup

Wellington: New Zealand received a net economic benefit of NZ$109.5 million ($67.87 million) from co-hosting the Women's World Cup with Australia earlier this year, according to a government impact evaluation report released on Friday.

The report said that 27,000 people visited the country during the June 20 to July 20 tournament and they spent more than NZ$80 million on accommodation, meals, transport and shopping.

Despite being better known for their enthusiasm for rugby, New Zealanders also embraced the tournament with more than 740,000 tickets issued for the 29 matches that were staged in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Dunedin.