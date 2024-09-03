New Zealand nearly triples levy on international tourists

Wellington: New Zealand will nearly triple entry fees for tourists, the government said on Tuesday, spurring criticism from the key tourism sector the higher levy will deter visitors.

The government said in a statement it would increase the international visitor and conservation and tourism fees starting on Oct 1 to NZ$100 ($62.20) from NZ$35 to “ensure visitors contribute to public services and high-quality experiences while visiting New Zealand.”

Like many popular global tourism spots, New Zealand has struggled with the impact of tourists on the natural environment, with infrastructure stretched by the large numbers. The $35 fee was introduced in July 2019, but this was not sufficient to cover the costs associated with so many visitors.