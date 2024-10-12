Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

New Zealand sets out principles for foreign investment reform

Under the principles, agreed by cabinet, the country's Overseas Investment Act would retain its current scope but be amended to fast-track an assessment process.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 01:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 01:47 IST
World newsNew Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us