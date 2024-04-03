JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 03 April 2024, 00:51 IST

Follow Us

UK Armed Forces airdrop food supplies to civilians in Gaza.

UK Armed Forces airdrop food supplies to civilians in Gaza.

Credit: Cpl Tim Laurence RAF/UK MOD/Handout via REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT
A satellite image shows the Iranian embassy and consulate before a suspected Israeli strike, in Damascus

A satellite image shows the Iranian embassy and consulate before a suspected Israeli strike, in Damascus

Credit: Reuters Photo

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Green Bay.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Green Bay.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan attends the inauguration of the Special Exhibition "Negative Positive" at U.N. headquarters in New York.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan attends the inauguration of the Special Exhibition "Negative Positive" at U.N. headquarters in New York.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Green Bay.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Green Bay.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 April 2024, 00:51 IST)
World newsIsraelUS newsDonald TrumpGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT