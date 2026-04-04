News in Pics | April 4, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A man smokes shisha next to the Raouche Rocks, as dust covers the city, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Beirut, Lebanon.
A US Sailor observes flight operations as an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 14, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln supporting Operation Epic Fury during the Iran war at an undisclosed location.
Kenyan Catholic devotee James Odawo, 21, portrays Jesus Christ in a re-enactment of his crucifixion, during a Good Friday procession in Kibera settlement of Nairobi, Kenya.
Faithful attend Good Friday celebrations at the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida during Holy Week, in Aparecida, Brazil.
The sun sets behind behind St Paul's Metropolitan Cathedral in the medieval city of Mdina, Malta.
A woman looks at the sea as dust covers the city, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Published 04 April 2026, 01:33 IST