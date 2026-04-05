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News in Pics | April 5, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 02:22 IST
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A demonstrator wears a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump while holding a puppet of a baby with a mask depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an anti-war protest calling for an end to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

A demonstrator wears a mask depicting U.S. President Donald Trump while holding a puppet of a baby with a mask depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an anti-war protest calling for an end to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Credit: Reuters

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Southampton v Arsenal - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 4, 2026 Southampton's Shea Charles scores their second goal past Arsenal's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - Southampton v Arsenal - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 4, 2026 Southampton's Shea Charles scores their second goal past Arsenal's Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Credit: Reuters

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Logs arranged to resemble the Titanic ship stand in flames as people attend the traditional Easter bonfire in Trechwitz, Germany.

Logs arranged to resemble the Titanic ship stand in flames as people attend the traditional Easter bonfire in Trechwitz, Germany.

Credit: Reuters

A worshipper holds a lit candle as they attend the Easter Vigil Service at Southwark Cathedral, in London, Britain.

A worshipper holds a lit candle as they attend the Easter Vigil Service at Southwark Cathedral, in London, Britain.

Credit: Reuters

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Palestinians inspect the site of what medics said was an Israeli airstrike on a car near the entrance to Zawayda town, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in the central Gaza Strip.

Palestinians inspect the site of what medics said was an Israeli airstrike on a car near the entrance to Zawayda town, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in the central Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters

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Published 05 April 2026, 02:22 IST
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