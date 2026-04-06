News in Pics | April 6, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A ship moves through the water during sunset at Green Point, near the harbour, in Cape Town, South Africa.
A woman uses her mobile by the sea, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Members of Chile's National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca) collect samples to determine the cause of death of a juvenile humpback whale stranded on Cucao beach, Chiloe Island, Chile.
First responders work at the site of a projectile impact, as the US-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in northern Israel.
The image shows an wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran, which forensic imagery analyst William Goodhind said is consistent with a US MC‑130J or HC‑130J, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Coptic Orthodox Christians attend a Palm Sunday Mass in the Samaan el-Kharaz Monastery, in the Mokattam Mountain area of Cairo, Egypt.
Published 06 April 2026, 01:56 IST