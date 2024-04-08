News in Pics | April 8, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor with his mother Sulekha Menon and sister Sobha Tharoor during his election campaign at Kovalam, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.
East Bengal FC players celebrate after beating Bengaluru Football Club in the Indian Super Legue(ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Sunday.
rime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jabalpur, on Sunday.
Indian Air force's fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30MKI lands on the Lucknow-Agra expressway, in Unnao, on Sunday.
Pet owners and animal lovers at Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru on Sunday to attend Pet Fiesta.
Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V
Muslims shop near Charminar for Eid, in Hyderabad, on Sunday.
(Published 08 April 2024, 00:43 IST)