Homeworld

News in Pics | April 8, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 08 April 2024, 00:43 IST

Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor with his mother Sulekha Menon and sister Sobha Tharoor during his election campaign at Kovalam, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday.

Credit: PTI Photo

East Bengal FC players celebrate after beating Bengaluru Football Club in the Indian Super Legue(ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Sunday.

Credit: PTI Photo

rime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jabalpur, on Sunday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Air force's fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30MKI lands on the Lucknow-Agra expressway, in Unnao, on Sunday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Pet owners and animal lovers at Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru on Sunday to attend Pet Fiesta.

Credit: DH Photo/PUSHKAR V

Muslims shop near Charminar for Eid, in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Credit: PTI Photo

