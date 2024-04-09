News in Pics | April 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Al Hilal's Ali Al Bulayhi before being shown a red card by referee Mohammed Al Hoaish.
People assemble to view the total solar eclipse at Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vermont on Monday.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in Nagpur, on Monday.
Delhi Police personnel detain TMC leader Derek O'Brien during a dharna of a TMC delegation after a meeting with Election Commission of India (ECI), outside ECI's office, in New Delhi, on Monday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Dhanora in Seoni district, on Monday.
People purchase different verity of colour flowers on the eve of Ugadi festival at K R Market in Bengaluru on Monday.
