JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | April 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 09 April 2024, 00:15 IST

Follow Us

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Al Hilal's Ali Al Bulayhi before being shown a red card by referee Mohammed Al Hoaish.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Al Hilal's Ali Al Bulayhi before being shown a red card by referee Mohammed Al Hoaish.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
People assemble to view the total solar eclipse at Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vermont on Monday.

People assemble to view the total solar eclipse at Sugarbush ski resort in Warren, Vermont on Monday. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in Nagpur, on Monday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in Nagpur, on Monday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Police personnel detain TMC leader Derek O'Brien during a dharna of a TMC delegation after a meeting with Election Commission of India (ECI), outside ECI's office, in New Delhi, on Monday.

Delhi Police personnel detain TMC leader Derek O'Brien during a dharna of a TMC delegation after a meeting with Election Commission of India (ECI), outside ECI's office, in New Delhi, on Monday.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Dhanora in Seoni district, on Monday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Dhanora in Seoni district, on Monday.

Credit: PTI Photo

People purchase different verity of colour flowers on the eve of Ugadi festival at K R Market in Bengaluru on Monday.

People purchase different verity of colour flowers on the eve of Ugadi festival at K R Market in Bengaluru on Monday.

Credit: DH photo/S K DINESH

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 April 2024, 00:15 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT