world

News in Pics, August 10, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 10 August 2023, 02:02 IST

Wildfires are seen across Maalaea Harbor due to high winds in Maui believed to have destroyed a large part of the historic town of Lahaina, in Kahului, Hawaii, U.S. August 9, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A general view of GE Renewable Energy wind turbines at the 324MW Clines Corner Wind Farm, part of Pattern Energy’s Western Spirit Wind project, the largest wind project in the U.S., near Encino, New Mexico, U.S., March 15, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Security officials work at the rally site where Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was killed at a campaign event in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

World newsHawaiiEcuador

