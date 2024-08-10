News In Pics | August 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Gold medalist USA’s Tara Davis Woodhall poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's long jump final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip
A man wearing a Palestinian flag gestures near a poster of newly appointed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, at a rally by protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen August 9, 2024.
A man watches the sunset, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 9, 2024.
Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump along with his supporters watches video clips of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, US, August 9, 2024.
Published 10 August 2024, 04:58 IST