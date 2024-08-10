Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News In Pics | August 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 August 2024, 04:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Gold medalist USA’s Tara Davis Woodhall poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's long jump final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

Gold medalist USA’s Tara Davis Woodhall poses for photos at the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's long jump final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip

Reuters

A man wearing a Palestinian flag gestures near a poster of newly appointed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, at a rally by protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen August 9, 2024.

A man wearing a Palestinian flag gestures near a poster of newly appointed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, at a rally by protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen August 9, 2024.

Reuters

A man watches the sunset, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 9, 2024.

A man watches the sunset, amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 9, 2024.

Reuters

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump along with his supporters watches video clips of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, US, August 9, 2024.

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump along with his supporters watches video clips of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, US, August 9, 2024.

Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 August 2024, 04:58 IST
World newssportsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT