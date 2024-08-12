Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News In Pics | August 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 04:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Actor Tom Cruise jumps from the roof of the Stade de France during the Olympics closing ceremony.

Actor Tom Cruise jumps from the roof of the Stade de France during the Olympics closing ceremony.

Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Leon Marchand poses with the Olympic flame in front of the Olympic cauldron.

Leon Marchand poses with the Olympic flame in front of the Olympic cauldron.

Reuters

Ukrainian servicemen pose for a picture as they repair a military vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the Russian border in Sumy region, Ukraine August 11, 2024.

Ukrainian servicemen pose for a picture as they repair a military vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the Russian border in Sumy region, Ukraine August 11, 2024.

Reuters

Flames rise following an Israeli strike on a residential building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City

Flames rise following an Israeli strike on a residential building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City

Reuters

A person holds an Israeli flag stained with red paint to mimic blood during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel

A person holds an Israeli flag stained with red paint to mimic blood during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel

Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 August 2024, 04:24 IST
World newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT