News In Pics | August 12, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Actor Tom Cruise jumps from the roof of the Stade de France during the Olympics closing ceremony.
Leon Marchand poses with the Olympic flame in front of the Olympic cauldron.
Ukrainian servicemen pose for a picture as they repair a military vehicle, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the Russian border in Sumy region, Ukraine August 11, 2024.
Flames rise following an Israeli strike on a residential building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City
A person holds an Israeli flag stained with red paint to mimic blood during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Tel Aviv, Israel
Published 12 August 2024, 04:24 IST