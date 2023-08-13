News in pics, August 13, 2023: Best photos from around the world

People drink water from a public fountain amid the third heatwave of the summer, in Barcelona.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A woman looks through a telescope during the annual Perseid meteor shower on the island of Lastovo, Croatia.
Credit: Reuters Photo
People look at decorative motifs called "Xista" on a facade of a building, in the village of Pyrgi, on the island of Chios, Greece.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A police officer stands guard, as people protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A long exposure shows star trails behind the Lopez Mountain during the annual Perseid meteor shower period near the town of Bariloche, at the Patagonia Region, Argentina.
Credit: Reuters Photo