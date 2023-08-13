Home
Homeworld

News in pics, August 13, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 13 August 2023, 03:58 IST

People drink water from a public fountain amid the third heatwave of the summer, in Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

A woman looks through a telescope during the annual Perseid meteor shower on the island of Lastovo, Croatia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People look at decorative motifs called "Xista" on a facade of a building, in the village of Pyrgi, on the island of Chios, Greece.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A police officer stands guard, as people protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A long exposure shows star trails behind the Lopez Mountain during the annual Perseid meteor shower period near the town of Bariloche, at the Patagonia Region, Argentina.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

(Published 13 August 2023, 03:58 IST)
World news

