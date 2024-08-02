Home
News In Pics | August 2, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 03:36 IST

Lightning illuminates the sky above the Sacre Coeur basilica during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France August 1, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris 2024 Olympics - Kaylee McKeown of Australia in action.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Supporters of the hostages being held in Gaza release 300 lanterns into the sky to mark 300 days since the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, at a beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 1, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mountaineers ascend to arrive at the Iver glacier area at the El Plomo mountain, in the Andes mountain range, in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile, April 4, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

