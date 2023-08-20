Home
Homeworld

News in Pics, August 20: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 20 August 2023, 04:10 IST

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) shoots the ball in a penalty shoot out for the Leagues Cup Championship match against Nashville SC.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Gregory Rodrigues (red gloves) reacts to defeating Denis Tiuliulin (blue gloves) during UFC 292.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Vehicles move through a waterlogged road following monsoon rains, in Nagpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Fremantle: INS Vagir, an Indian Navy (IN) submarine, is on an extended-range deployment to Fremantle, Australia.

Credit: PTI Photo

