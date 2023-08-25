Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | August 25, 2023

Here are the best photos from around the world
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 02:32 IST

Indian Grandmaster and FIDE World Cup 2023 Runner-up R Praggnanandhaa poses with mother Nagalakshmi, President of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) Sanjay Kapoor and others.

Credit: PTI Photo

PM Modi leaves for Greece.

Credit: PTI Photo

Students from South Africa and Laos participate in Onam celebrations with their batchmates at the Government Women's College, at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov poses for a photo during the 2023 BRICS Leaders Retreat Meeting, in Johannesburg.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 25 August 2023, 02:32 IST)
