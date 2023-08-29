Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | August 29, 2023

Here are the best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 22:16 IST

An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore as waves churned from Tropical Storm Karen come ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

A boy gets a haircut from a barber in an alley in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Artists dressed as King Maveli give blessings from a water boat as part of Onam celebrations, in Kochi, Monday. 

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

Miss World Karolina Bielawska (R) and Miss World India Sini Shetty during a press conference, in Srinagar. 

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

A Greek national flag flutters atop a burned hilltop following a wildfire, near the village of Avantas in the region of Evros, Greece.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Rescuers work at the site of vegetable oil factory destroyed by Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Poltava region. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 28 August 2023, 22:16 IST)
