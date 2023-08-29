News in Pics | August 29, 2023

An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore as waves churned from Tropical Storm Karen come ashore in Dauphin Island, Alabama.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A boy gets a haircut from a barber in an alley in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Artists dressed as King Maveli give blessings from a water boat as part of Onam celebrations, in Kochi, Monday.
Credit: PTI Photo
Miss World Karolina Bielawska (R) and Miss World India Sini Shetty during a press conference, in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI Photo
A Greek national flag flutters atop a burned hilltop following a wildfire, near the village of Avantas in the region of Evros, Greece.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Rescuers work at the site of vegetable oil factory destroyed by Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Poltava region.
Credit: Reuters Photo