News In Pics | August 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Police officers stand guard outside a mosque during a protest in Liverpool, Britain.
Paris Olympics: Women's Triple Jump Qualification - Stade de France: Saly Sarr of Senegal in action.
Migrants are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Liverpool Town Hall lights up in pink this evening in tribute to those affected by Southport incident in Liverpool, Britain.
Lorena Malabe, 42, holds a phone with a picture of her 18 year old son Jeremy Malabe, detained during protests in Venezuela over the country's contested presidential election, outside a police headquarters, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Published 03 August 2024, 02:30 IST