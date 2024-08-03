Home
Homeworld

News In Pics | August 3, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 02:30 IST

Comments
Police officers stand guard outside a mosque during a protest in Liverpool, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paris Olympics: Women's Triple Jump Qualification - Stade de France: Saly Sarr of Senegal in action.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Migrants are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Liverpool Town Hall lights up in pink this evening in tribute to those affected by Southport incident in Liverpool, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Lorena Malabe, 42, holds a phone with a picture of her 18 year old son Jeremy Malabe, detained during protests in Venezuela over the country's contested presidential election, outside a police headquarters, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 03 August 2024, 02:30 IST
World newsMexicoBrazilBritainOlympicsParis Games 2024

