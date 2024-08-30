Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | August 30, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 00:40 IST

Former South African President Jacob Zuma sings for supporters at the high court in Pietermaritzburg.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris rally in Savannah.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian lioness touches grass for first time after rescue from war zone.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Trump visits Alro Steel manufacturing plant in Potterville.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Karolina Muchova of The Czech Republic in action during her second round match against Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

