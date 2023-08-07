Home
Homeworld

News in Pics: August 7, 2023

Last Updated 07 August 2023, 02:39 IST

FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco during the first half at Toyota Stadium.

Credit: USA Today Sports via Reuters

Alex Morgan of the US. in action with Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tilak Varma in action.

Credit: X (Formerly known as Twitter). 

View of the site of the blast in the centre of Taganrog, Russia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Firefighters work to douse the fire as a thick plume of smoke rises following a fire accident at a recycling plant, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Credit: Albuquerque Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

World newsUkraineRussiaRussia-Ukraine Conflict

