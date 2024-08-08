News In Pics | August 8, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Butterflies fly over a stream where Munduruku Indigenous people bathe, in Koro Muybu village, during an expedition of Munduruku people as they mark the frontier of the Sawre Muybu Indigenous Territory, in Itaituba municipality, Para state, Brazil July 16, 2024. The Munduruku's fight to defend their land is also part of the battle to keep the Amazon from passing a point of no return, according to environmental advocates. The knowledge, practices and legal status of Brazil's Indigenous people make them ideal guardians of the rainforest, which is key to slowing global warming, environmentalists say.