Homeworld

News in Pics | December 11, 2023

Best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 11 December 2023, 00:38 IST

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference with local media in Buenos Aires.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Timothee Chalamet attends a premiere for the film Wonka in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A child looks on after a tornado hit Clarksville, Tennessee, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A motorcyclist, Helton Garcia dressed as Santa Claus gives a gift to a child in a rural school in Santo Antonio do Descoberto.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Attendees applaud while Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walks as he attends the swearing-in ceremony of Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei at the National Congress.

Credit: Reuters Photo

