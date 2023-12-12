JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 12, 2023

Best photos from around the world
Last Updated 12 December 2023, 00:31 IST

US President Joe Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive for a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli soldiers pray before entering Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Linnea Isen, playing the part of Sankta Lucia, performs with members of the London Nordic Choir during the Sankta Lucia candle lit service at York Minster in York, Britain.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the IMF in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Poles react as they gather in a cinema for a screening of Polish Parliament session in Warsaw, Poland.

Credit: Maciej Jazwiecki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters

(Published 12 December 2023, 00:31 IST)
