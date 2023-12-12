News in Pics | December 12, 2023

US President Joe Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive for a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Israeli soldiers pray before entering Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Linnea Isen, playing the part of Sankta Lucia, performs with members of the London Nordic Choir during the Sankta Lucia candle lit service at York Minster in York, Britain.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the IMF in Washington.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Poles react as they gather in a cinema for a screening of Polish Parliament session in Warsaw, Poland.
Credit: Maciej Jazwiecki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters