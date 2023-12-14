News in Pics | December 14, 2023

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference in Washington.
Clowns take part in a procession to pay homage to Mexico’s patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City.
Supporters react as they attend former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's "Commit to Caucus" event in Coralville, Iowa.
Congressional Gold Medal ceremony posthumously honoring Major League Baseball player, civil rights activist and World War II veteran, Lawrence Eugene “Larry” Doby, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Israeli soldiers light candles of a Hanukkiyah, a candlestick with nine branches that is lit to mark the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel.
