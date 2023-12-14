JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 14, 2023

Best photos from around the world.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 00:14 IST

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Clowns take part in a procession to pay homage to Mexico’s patron saint, Our Lady of Guadalupe, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Supporters react as they attend former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's "Commit to Caucus" event in Coralville, Iowa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Congressional Gold Medal ceremony posthumously honoring Major League Baseball player, civil rights activist and World War II veteran, Lawrence Eugene “Larry” Doby, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Israeli soldiers light candles of a Hanukkiyah, a candlestick with nine branches that is lit to mark the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 14 December 2023, 00:14 IST)
