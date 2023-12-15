News in Pics | December 15, 2023

Protesters call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war during rallies across the US.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Muslims circle the Kaaba and pray during Umrah, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani departs U.S. District Court, where the trial for his defamation lawsuit is held, in Washington.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky, meets with North Korea's Premier Kim Tok Hun.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Guyana's President Irfaan Ali addresses media after meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, in Kingstown
Credit: Reuters Photo