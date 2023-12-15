JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 15, 2023

Best pics from around the world.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 00:28 IST

Follow Us

Protesters call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war during rallies across the US.

Protesters call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war during rallies across the US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Muslims circle the Kaaba and pray during Umrah, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

Muslims circle the Kaaba and pray during Umrah, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani departs U.S. District Court, where the trial for his defamation lawsuit is held, in Washington.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani departs U.S. District Court, where the trial for his defamation lawsuit is held, in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky, meets with North Korea's Premier Kim Tok Hun.

Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky, meets with North Korea's Premier Kim Tok Hun.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali addresses media after meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, in Kingstown

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali addresses media after meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, in Kingstown

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 December 2023, 00:28 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestine

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT