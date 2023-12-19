JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 19, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 19 December 2023, 03:56 IST

Follow Us

Freestyle football champions Aguska from Poland and Patrick Baurer from Germany, perform at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Freestyle football champions Aguska from Poland and Patrick Baurer from Germany, perform at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A boat silhouetted against the setting sun on the River Ganga in Kolkata.

A boat silhouetted against the setting sun on the River Ganga in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, in Varanasi, Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, in Varanasi, Monday.

Credit: PTI Photo

A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland.

A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland.

Credit: Reuters Photo 

Staff and volunteers of Amnesty International USA, MoveOn, Oxfam America and Win Without War hold a vigil outside the White House calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Staff and volunteers of Amnesty International USA, MoveOn, Oxfam America and Win Without War hold a vigil outside the White House calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during what North Korea says is a drill at an unknown location.

A Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during what North Korea says is a drill at an unknown location.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 December 2023, 03:56 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT