News in Pics | December 19, 2023: Best photos from around the world

Freestyle football champions Aguska from Poland and Patrick Baurer from Germany, perform at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI Photo
A boat silhouetted against the setting sun on the River Ganga in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, in Varanasi, Monday.
Credit: PTI Photo
A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Grindavik, Iceland.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Staff and volunteers of Amnesty International USA, MoveOn, Oxfam America and Win Without War hold a vigil outside the White House calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during what North Korea says is a drill at an unknown location.
Credit: Reuters Photo