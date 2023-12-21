News in Pics | December 21, 2023

A person passes by as the sun sets over the Washington Monument, in Washington, U.S., December 20
Credit: Reuters Photo
Staff and volunteers of Amnesty International USA, MoveOn, Oxfam America and Win Without War hold a vigil outside the White House calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Washington, U.S
Credit: Reuters Photo
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders during a protest over the suspension of MPs amid the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
PTI Photo/Kamal Singh
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
PTI Photo/Vijay Verma