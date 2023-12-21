JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 21, 2023

Best photos from around the world
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 03:03 IST

A person passes by as the sun sets over the Washington Monument, in Washington, U.S., December 20

A person passes by as the sun sets over the Washington Monument, in Washington, U.S., December 20

Credit: Reuters Photo

Staff and volunteers of Amnesty International USA, MoveOn, Oxfam America and Win Without War hold a vigil outside the White House calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Washington, U.S

Staff and volunteers of Amnesty International USA, MoveOn, Oxfam America and Win Without War hold a vigil outside the White House calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Washington, U.S

Credit: Reuters Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders during a protest over the suspension of MPs amid the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders during a protest over the suspension of MPs amid the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

(Published 21 December 2023, 03:03 IST)
