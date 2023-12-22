JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 22, 2023

Best pictures from the world
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 02:55 IST

A police officer secures the area following the shooting at one of the buildings of Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, December 21, 2023.

Credit: Reuters

Freestyle football champions Aguska from Poland and Patrick Baurer from Germany, perform at bank of Dal lake, in Srinagar

PTI Photo

Wrestler Sakshi Malik during a press conference after Sanjay Singh, an associate of BJP MP and former chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, became the new President of WFI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Malik on Thursday announced retirement from wrestling; said she won't compete under presidency of Brij Bhushan's aide.

Credit: PTI Photo

India's bowler Pooja Vastrakar celebrates the wicket of Australian batter Ellyse Perry during the first day of the one-off Test cricket match between India and Australia, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Sanju Samson celebrates his century

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 22 December 2023, 02:55 IST)
