News in Pics | December 23, 2023

Resti Safitri, 28, wipes her tears during an interview with Reuters about her son Rayvan Aji Pratama, 2, who was prescribed contaminated cough syrup last year, at home in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 7, 2023. Last year,Rayvan was one of more than 300 children from Gambia to Uzbekistan found by health authorities to have been poisoned by contaminated cough syrups, in one of the largest episodes of such contamination on record; Rayvan now requires care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.