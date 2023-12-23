News in Pics | December 23, 2023

Resti Safitri, 28, wipes her tears during an interview with Reuters about her son Rayvan Aji Pratama, 2, who was prescribed contaminated cough syrup last year, at home in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 7, 2023. Last year,Rayvan was one of more than 300 children from Gambia to Uzbekistan found by health authorities to have been poisoned by contaminated cough syrups, in one of the largest episodes of such contamination on record; Rayvan now requires care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and CPI General Secretary D. Raja during a protest of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.
Lightning strikes over the sky in Tel Aviv, Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza Strip, December 22, 2023.
Participants wearing Santa Claus outfits pose for photos before their event to hand out gifts and clean up the street to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season in Tokyo, Japan December 22, 2023.