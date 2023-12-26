JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 26, 2023

Last Updated 26 December 2023, 03:23 IST

Follow Us

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, December 25, 2023.

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, December 25, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
People dressed in traditional clothes sing carols inside a metro station as Ukrainians celebrate their first Christmas according to a Western calendar, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 25, 2023.

People dressed in traditional clothes sing carols inside a metro station as Ukrainians celebrate their first Christmas according to a Western calendar, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 25, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Paola Hernandez, 14, carries her mother's wheelchair after her and her parents waded across the Rio Grande River on Christmas morning into Eagle Pass, Texas, as seen from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, December 25, 2023.

Paola Hernandez, 14, carries her mother's wheelchair after her and her parents waded across the Rio Grande River on Christmas morning into Eagle Pass, Texas, as seen from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, December 25, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An Apache helicopter passes in front of the moon, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, December 25, 2023.

An Apache helicopter passes in front of the moon, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, December 25, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 December 2023, 03:23 IST)
World newsUkraineMexicoIsraelPalestineHamas

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT