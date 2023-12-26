News in Pics | December 26, 2023

Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, December 25, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
People dressed in traditional clothes sing carols inside a metro station as Ukrainians celebrate their first Christmas according to a Western calendar, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 25, 2023.
Paola Hernandez, 14, carries her mother's wheelchair after her and her parents waded across the Rio Grande River on Christmas morning into Eagle Pass, Texas, as seen from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, December 25, 2023.
An Apache helicopter passes in front of the moon, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in southern Israel, December 25, 2023.
