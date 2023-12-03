JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | December 3, 2023

Last Updated 03 December 2023, 02:14 IST

A view of high scaffolding and the framework of the new spire of the Notre-Dame cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire four years ago, as restoration works continue, in Paris.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside the White House in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People gather at an evacuation center, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, Philippines.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Security personnel outside a strong room where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept, a day before the Chhattisgarh Assembly election results, in Jagdalpur.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 03 December 2023, 02:14 IST)
