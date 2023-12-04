News in Pics | December 4, 2023

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk celebrate after the match.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Flares fired by the Israeli military fly above Khan Younis, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, December 3, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Participants hold up candles in a coalition of political, faith and civil society leaders called Together for Humanity, to take part in a vigil outside Downing Street in London, Britain, December 3, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A balloon of Disney's character Mickey Mouse floats during Paris department store parade, as Christmas festive season starts in Santiago, Chile, December 3, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A knife found at the scene lies on pavement after a man, who was later shot dead by police, killed four members of his extended family, including two children, and stabbed two police officers at a home in the Queens borough of New York City.
Credit: NYPD via Reuters Photo