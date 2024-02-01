News in Pics |February 1, 2024: Best photos from around the world

A Brazilian Army soldier walks as soldiers inspect houses to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito, to help mitigate a dengue outbreak in the Samambaia neighbourhood of Brasilia, Brazil January 31, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel, January 31, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A firefighter cools off from the heat in Pringle Bay, as firefighters remain on high alert amid dry, hot, and windy weather in Western Cape, South Africa, January 31, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Dancers perform at the launch of South Africa's first shipment and preferential trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement at the port in Durban, South Africa, January 31, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo