JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | February 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 10 February 2024, 01:03 IST

Follow Us

Singer Jubin Nautiyal poses for photos with a sand art of Lord Jagannath, created by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, in Puri, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal poses for photos with a sand art of Lord Jagannath, created by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, in Puri, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Global Business Summit 2024, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Global Business Summit 2024, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Crows fly over the Taj Mahal during sunset, in Agra, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Crows fly over the Taj Mahal during sunset, in Agra, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Soldiers march at the militarized Litoral prison, part of the measures taken by Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa to crackdown on gangs, during a media tour in Guayaquil, Ecuador, February 9, 2024.

Soldiers march at the militarized Litoral prison, part of the measures taken by Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa to crackdown on gangs, during a media tour in Guayaquil, Ecuador, February 9, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Minnesota Wild honor goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) for 552 career wins and 1000 games played during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Xcel Energy Center

The Minnesota Wild honor goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) for 552 career wins and 1000 games played during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Xcel Energy Center

Credit: Reuters Photo/Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

First night of the Carnival Parade at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo

First night of the Carnival Parade at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 February 2024, 01:03 IST)
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT