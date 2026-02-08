Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | February 8, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 01:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Indian fans cheer during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

Indian fans cheer during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

A man stands on a boat at sunset during the ongoing Magh Mela at the Sangam, in Prayagraj, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

A man stands on a boat at sunset during the ongoing Magh Mela at the Sangam, in Prayagraj, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A voter wearing a traditional kimono walks to a polling station to vote for a general election in Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2026.

A voter wearing a traditional kimono walks to a polling station to vote for a general election in Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

General view of Diana Davis of Georgia and Gleb Smolkin of Georgia performing during the Ice Dance Free Dance

General view of Diana Davis of Georgia and Gleb Smolkin of Georgia performing during the Ice Dance Free Dance

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A participant holds a dog during the "Festival of Hearts 2026" hot air ballooning event, organized by the Aerowaltz aeronautic club, in the Moscow region, Russia, February 7, 2026.

A participant holds a dog during the "Festival of Hearts 2026" hot air ballooning event, organized by the Aerowaltz aeronautic club, in the Moscow region, Russia, February 7, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 01:26 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us