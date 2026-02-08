News in Pics | February 8, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Indian fans cheer during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.
A man stands on a boat at sunset during the ongoing Magh Mela at the Sangam, in Prayagraj, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.
A voter wearing a traditional kimono walks to a polling station to vote for a general election in Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2026.
General view of Diana Davis of Georgia and Gleb Smolkin of Georgia performing during the Ice Dance Free Dance
A participant holds a dog during the "Festival of Hearts 2026" hot air ballooning event, organized by the Aerowaltz aeronautic club, in the Moscow region, Russia, February 7, 2026.
Published 08 February 2026, 01:26 IST