JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics |February 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated 09 February 2024, 00:24 IST

Follow Us

Violence after demolition of madrasa in Haldwani.

Violence after demolition of madrasa in Haldwani.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee conducts proceedings during the Budget session of the Assembly, in Kolkata, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee conducts proceedings during the Budget session of the Assembly, in Kolkata, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Police officers stand guard as supporters of the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro protest in front of the courthouse, demanding the election of the new Prosecutor, in Bogota, Colombia February 8, 2024.

Police officers stand guard as supporters of the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro protest in front of the courthouse, demanding the election of the new Prosecutor, in Bogota, Colombia February 8, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Musicians perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 8, 2024.

Musicians perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 8, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Tourists visit the Taj Mahal during the annual Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in Agra, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Tourists visit the Taj Mahal during the annual Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in Agra, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Kashmiri Muslims pray as the head priest displays a holy relic of Prophet Muhammad during the celebrations of the festival of 'Mehraj-u-Alam', at Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Kashmiri Muslims pray as the head priest displays a holy relic of Prophet Muhammad during the celebrations of the festival of 'Mehraj-u-Alam', at Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, in Srinagar, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ministry of National Defense on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released on February 9, 2024 by the Korean Central News Agency.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ministry of National Defense on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released on February 9, 2024 by the Korean Central News Agency.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 February 2024, 00:24 IST)
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT