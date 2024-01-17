JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 17, 2024

Last Updated 17 January 2024, 01:27 IST

Follow Us

People take part in the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day in San Bartolome de Pinares.

People take part in the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day in San Bartolome de Pinares.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Former U.S. President Trump holds a campaign rally ahead of New Hampshire primary election, in Atkinson.

Former U.S. President Trump holds a campaign rally ahead of New Hampshire primary election, in Atkinson.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People attend a rally held by Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel &amp; Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

People attend a rally held by Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel & Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Rescuers and police officers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Rescuers and police officers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for “Succession”at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Kieran Culkin accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for “Succession”at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Women toss snowballs while visiting the Washington Monument on the National Mall after a snowfall in Washington.

Women toss snowballs while visiting the Washington Monument on the National Mall after a snowfall in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 January 2024, 01:27 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiaIsraelUS newsDonald Trump

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT