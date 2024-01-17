News in Pics | January 17, 2024

People take part in the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day in San Bartolome de Pinares.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Former U.S. President Trump holds a campaign rally ahead of New Hampshire primary election, in Atkinson.
Credit: Reuters Photo
People attend a rally held by Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel & Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Rescuers and police officers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for “Succession”at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Women toss snowballs while visiting the Washington Monument on the National Mall after a snowfall in Washington.
Credit: Reuters Photo