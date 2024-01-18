JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 18, 2024

Last Updated 17 January 2024, 21:06 IST

Samsung Electronics unveils Galaxy S24 smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Argentina's President Javier Milei reacts, during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian team players pose with the tournament trophy after winning the third T20 cricket match against Afghanistan, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Credit: PTI Photo

Drew Blackard, vice president of product management, unveils Samsung’s newest Galaxy S24 smartphones offering AI functions at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Second civil trial after E. Jean Carroll accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her decades ago, in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The idol of Ram Lalla being taken inside Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex through a crane, ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 17 January 2024, 21:06 IST)
