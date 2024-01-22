JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 22,2024

Best pictures from around the world.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 03:03 IST

Smoke rises over the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel January 21, 2024.

Reuters

A man dressed as "Pepino", a carnival character, dances as part of a ceremony marking the beginning of the carnival in Bolivia, in La Paz, Bolivia January 21, 2024.

Reuters

Mumbai: Decoration at the industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

PTI Photo

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally in advance of the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rochester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 21, 2024

Reuters

(Published 22 January 2024, 03:03 IST)
