JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 23, 2024

Best pictures from around the world!
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 03:02 IST

Follow Us

Damage is shown after a heavy rain storm causes a small river to overflow into a neighborhood in San Diego, California, U.S. January 22, 2024.

Damage is shown after a heavy rain storm causes a small river to overflow into a neighborhood in San Diego, California, U.S. January 22, 2024.

Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
Brazilian big wave surfer Maya Gabeira rides a wave in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal. January 22, 2024. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Brazilian big wave surfer Maya Gabeira rides a wave in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal. January 22, 2024. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters

Decorations are seen outside Antilia, the house of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, to celebrate the opening of the temple of Hindu God Ram in the northern town of Ayodhya, in Mumbai, India, January 22, 2024

Decorations are seen outside Antilia, the house of the Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, to celebrate the opening of the temple of Hindu God Ram in the northern town of Ayodhya, in Mumbai, India, January 22, 2024

Reuters

A Hindu devotee prays near the Lord Ram temple after its inauguration, in Ayodhya, India, January 22, 2024.

A Hindu devotee prays near the Lord Ram temple after its inauguration, in Ayodhya, India, January 22, 2024.

Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 January 2024, 03:02 IST)
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT