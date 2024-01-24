JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 24, 2024

Best pictures from around the world
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 03:06 IST

Hindu devotees react as they wait to enter the Hindu god Lord Ram temple after its inauguration in Ayodhya, India, January 23, 2024.

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks, during a campaign event focusing on abortion rights at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, in Manassas, Virginia, U.S., January 23, 2024.

REUTERS

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 23, 2024.

REUTERS

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

-PTI Photo

