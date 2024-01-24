News in Pics | January 24, 2024

Hindu devotees react as they wait to enter the Hindu god Lord Ram temple after its inauguration in Ayodhya, India, January 23, 2024.
Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks, during a campaign event focusing on abortion rights at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, in Manassas, Virginia, U.S., January 23, 2024.
REUTERS
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 23, 2024.
REUTERS
Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Guwahati, Assam, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
-PTI Photo