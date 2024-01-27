News in Pics | January 27, 2024

Artists perform ‘Maha Aarti’ organised by Bharatha Matha Foundation on the 75th Republic Day, in Hyderabad.
Credit: PTI Photo
Visitors during the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah Border on the 75th Republic Day, in Amritsar district.
Credit: PTI Photo
Jimmy Ma performs in the championship men short program during the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Mathilde, 15, helps her family on a cattle farm, during nationwide protests over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Montastruc-de-Salies, in the region Occitanie, France.
Credit: Reuters Photo