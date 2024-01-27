JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | January 27, 2024

Last Updated 27 January 2024, 03:35 IST

Artists perform ‘Maha Aarti’ organised by Bharatha Matha Foundation on the 75th Republic Day, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI Photo

Visitors during the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah Border on the 75th Republic Day, in Amritsar district.

Credit: PTI Photo

Jimmy Ma performs in the championship men short program during the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Mathilde, 15, helps her family on a cattle farm, during nationwide protests over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Montastruc-de-Salies, in the region Occitanie, France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 27 January 2024, 03:35 IST)
